Don’t drink and drive.. your elephant

Don’t drink and drive is a common phrase people use — usually referring to getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. Well, in Sri Lanka it’s taking on a whole new meaning, issuing a new ban on drunk driving of elephants.

A new law will now prohibit those who work with and ride the animals from consuming alcohol while on the job, according to Indian news channel Republic World. This, along with a slew of other rules, have been put in place in an effort to curb the mistreatment of elephants.

These new rules are no joke. Failure to comply can result in some serious jail time. The outlet reports that owners can face three years in jail and even have their animal taken from them if they break the law.