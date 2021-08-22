You’re not you when you’re hungry: man holds clerk at knifepoint for a Snickers

A Florida man is in jail and facing armed robbery charges after allegedly pulling a knife on a store clerk and demanding a Snickers candy bar.

Erick Minto, 49, entered a Wawa convenience store in Largo, Florida on Tuesday “asking for free food,” according to The Smoking Gun.

After his request was denied, Minto allegedly pulled out a folding knife, opened it, and pointed it at the clerk, warning him not to “make me do something stupid for a Snickers bar.”

The clerk, “in fear for his life,” handed over the candy, according to an arrest affidavit.

Minto then left the store, but left the Snickers behind on the front counter.

Minto later admitted to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he opened the knife , but claimed he was “attempting to trade the knife for a Snickers bar.”

However, the officer didn’t Minto’s story, and he was arrested for armed robbery and booked into the county jail, where he is locked up on $10,000 bail.