Spend forever alongside Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner for $2M

Want to spend forever next to Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner? No problem — it’ll just cost a cool $2 million.

A crypt located at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles next to the two sex symbols has hit the market. The burial plot originally belonged to Broadway composer Jerry Herman of Hello, Dolly! and La Cage aux Folles fame. However, when he died in 2019 he was buried in New Jersey. Now Herman’s goddaughter, Jane Dorian, is overseeing the sale of the burial site.

“There’s Marilyn Monroe, Hugh Hefner, then Jerry’s,” Dorian told the Wall Street Journal. “He’s next to the two sexiest people that were ever alive.”

Other icons that have been laid to rest at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park include Natalie Wood, Dean Martin, Farrah Fawcett and Truman Capote.