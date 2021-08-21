Driver with powerful muscle car outruns cops before running out of gas

Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat he was driving could outrun the cops.

And he was right — until he ran out of gas.

The chase began on a Houston, Texas interstate when police identified the car as stolen, according to Houston ABC affiliate KTRK. Despite fairly heavy traffic, the Hellcat, capable of reaching a top speed of 200 mph, had no problem at all leaving cops — and helicopters — in the dust.

However, the car was eventually spotted a while later — abandoned on the side of the road, where it apparently was out of fuel.

Thanks to infrared technology, Abu-Shlieba was spotted hiding in a wooded area in the middle of a cow pasture, before calmly sauntering out of the woods talking on his cell phone.

After Abu-Shlieba was apprehended, he’s alleged to have told police that he that he purposely let the car run out of gas so they could catch up, and continued to taunt them all the way through his day in court.