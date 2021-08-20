Speeding politician asks to have his license suspended

Paul Bristowe, a member of British Parliament representing Peterborough, has asked that his license be suspended after pleading guilty to speeding.

The politician said it would be hypocritical of him to have asked otherwise, he told the Peterborough Telegraph.

“How could I campaign for speed cameras or tougher measures on ordinary Peterborough streets if I asked a court to award me fewer points than my offense normally merits?” he explained. “Only by asking to be disqualified can I look constituents in the eye.”

“I need to be able to campaign about speeding on residential streets without any suggestion of hypocrisy,” he added.

No word yet about whether the court granted his request.