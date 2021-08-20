Ninety-nine thousand bottles of Jack on the road…

A major highway was almost given a booze bath on Tuesday when a trailer truck carrying thousands of bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey lost control and crashed.

WBNS reports that the incident happened in Columbus, Ohio on Interstate 70. The crash caused traffic to come to a standstill so crews could clean up the damage.

Thankfully for the clean-up crew, the bottles of Jack were empty, so they were spared from mopping up potentially hundreds of gallons of booze.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.