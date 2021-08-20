Dad pranks son who sneaks out

Busted! A dad recently caught his son sneaking out of the house, so what did he do? He rigged his Alexa to catch his son in the act and shared the humorous final result of his boobytrap on TikTok.

Captioning the post “That was fun. Thanks, Alexa, for the assist,” the video shows the moment when his son sneaks back into their home through a window, followed by a group of friends. After a few moments, the lights cut on and Alexa begins speaking.

“Hi Jesse. Next time just say you want to go out so you don’t need to climb through a window with all your friends,” the device says. “I hope you had fun, were safe, and didn’t crap your pants when I started talking. I may go viral on TikTok with this. Thanks for the content.”

The group appeared amused by the tactic and began laughing as Jesse flips off and swears at the camera, adding, “I love you.”