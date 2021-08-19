Survey shows the average American wastes $70,000 in their lifetime on disappointing online purchases

With millions of us ordering more products online than ever since the pandemic began, it’s safe to say you’ve been less than thrilled with something you’ve bought online.

You’re not alone: a new survey shows that the average American will burn $70,000 in their lifetime on disappointing online purchases.

The non-scientific poll from 2,000 Americans commissioned by FakeSpot, which helps consumers sniff out fake reviews, also shows that we spend an average of $899 per year on disappointing online purchases.For example, 60% didn’t dig the clothing they’d bought, 27% say tech products they’ve bought haven’t measured up, and 25% say toys and other products they’ve bought for their kids were a disappointment.

The poll also says quality that didn’t match promises is the most common gripe, followed by size and color, when it comes to clothing.

The respondents also revealed that 51% are more likely to trust bad reviews than good reviews when shopping online, and it takes a minimum of 20 positive reviews before they’ll trust them.

What’s more, the average respondent writes reviews of their own purchases around four times a month, with 54% feeling it’s their “duty” to inform potential purchasers.

It’s not surprising, then, that 55% of respondents think people who post reviews or pictures of products they’ve bought deserve some type of reward for doing so.