Video: Patricia Love – Seen and (Un) Heard

Job loss or career change. Health challenges. Family, Relationship and Financial struggles. The country is still undergoing an enormous challenge, on so many levels, due to the pandemic. But there is a resource to help the nation through the most difficult chapter in life and beyond.

A new book, SEEN AND [UN] HEARD: A Little Girl’s Journey From Silence to Empowerment (Authors Unite, May 10th, 2021, Trade Paper, 98 pages $19.95; ISBN: 9781951503383), provides an insightful roadmap for anyone in a major life event who feels that life will never be normal, are turning on a hamster wheel of perpetual anxiety, stress, fear and confusion, or simply just stuck in a holding pattern of mediocrity.

“If any of this sounds like your story, know that you are not alone regardless if you are a victim of circumstance or a participant. And, if you feel hopeless like I did, always know that anything is possible and you are now, and always have been worthy of living the life you love,” states author, realtor and motivational coach, Patricia Love. “This is an invitation into the next chapter of your life and your life is not broken or over for you as better days are ahead.”

How do you overcome adversity, trauma, change, or life-altering moments? How resilient, optimistic, or empowered are you to find a way to live with a significant negative event or series of events and meet the challenges and opportunities posed by it to learn from it and grow?

Patricia Love knows firsthand, having experienced a number of life-changing events that temporarily put her on a self-destructive path for years until she finally took charge. She has managed to live a successful, inspiring and happy life despite suffering major setbacks and unexpected events in her early to mid-adulthood, in her career and relationships.

Patricia tells an intimate story of her life- a little girl’s journey from silence to empowerment. Feeling seen and (un) heard for most of her life, Patricia courageously shares how she was able

to navigate a life of mental abandonment, abuse, addiction, and trauma, and ultimately, find her power and worth within in order to create a new story.