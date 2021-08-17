Traffic Alert for Bingen/White Salmon

WHAT: To ensure consistent service to our valued customers and meet future growth in the area, Northwest Natural is planning a 1.5-mile, 8-inch pipe system project in White Salmon from Bingen to White Salmon, Washington.

NW Natural anticipates traffic impacts in the nearby area. Traffic updates will be provided throughout the project.

WHERE: Phase 1 begins August 2 at Ash Street & W. Humboldt Street in Bingen to the intersection of E. Jewett Blvd (WA 141) and Dock Grade Road in White Salmon.

Phase 2, slated to start in mid-September, is from the intersection of E. Jewett Blvd and Dock Grade Road to the intersection of NE Tohomish Street and N. Main Avenue in White Salmon.

Please proceed with caution in this area during these construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your patience.

WHEN: August – October 2021. Construction with flaggers directing traffic is anticipated between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For the week of August 16, work will continue on Oak and E. Jewett Blvd (Hwy 141) up to Ingram Place. One lane traffic will continue on Hwy 141 with flaggers directing traffic.

Questions may be directed to Tonya Brumley, NW Natural community liaison, 503-610-7954.

