Tiny town terrorized by baked bean bandit

Nothing is worse than waking up to find your house, your mailbox and your car awash in baked beans.

British publication Metro reports that the English town of Wonersh, home to about 3,000 people, is trying to locate the hoodlum responsible for piling baked beans — yes, out of the can — all over their properties and vehicles.

Surrey Police are on the case and told the outlet, “Local officers have received reports of incidents in Wonersh where beans and other food has been poured onto residents’ front doors and cars overnight…The victims are understandably distressed by this unacceptable behavior.”

To help catch the baked bean bandit, police will ramp up their patrols and keep “an eye out for anything suspicious.”

A motive is unknown and the suspect appears to be targeting people randomly.

Meanwhile, residents are having a bit of fun and are enjoying the puns that come with their predicament — which is probably the best they can make out of an otherwise sticky situation.