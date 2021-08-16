Sorry I hit your car, here’s some chocolate

While chocolate can be a remedy for a lot of things, hitting a car is not usually one of them. But that didn’t stop one driver from trying.

In a video shared on TikTok, a woman walks out to her car to find a note had been left on her windshield, along with two Hershey bars.

The note reads, “Sorry for the damage on your car, I can’t afford to fix it but here’s chocolate instead,” followed by a smiley face emoji.

The woman then zooms out to show the extent of the damage — a completely dented and severely scratched passenger side.

Written on the entire video, was the seemingly sarcastic statement, “What a nice person.”

The video has received almost five million views, as well as thousands of comments from users, including some who offered advice on how to find the driver.

One user advised, “[The note] will still have fingerprints! Take it somewhere so they can figure out who did this to you!”

Another said, “Would have been better if they just left. What a joke that is.”