Senator Murray Statement on Afghanistan

(Seattle, WA) – U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released the following statement today on the United States’ immediate priorities in Afghanistan.

“Today I’m thinking of the servicemembers and their families who bravely served in Afghanistan, our Afghan allies who stood with us over the last two decades, and the women and girls whose lives and futures are now at grave risk.

“Our immediate focus must be quickly evacuating our troops, civil service members, and Afghan partners – we need to do everything we possibly can to ensure a safe evacuation. I look forward to hearing the President’s remarks this afternoon.”