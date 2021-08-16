North Central Public Health District is getting many calls for testing and other COVID-related questions, and we are doing our best to respond to as many calls as possible.

We ask the public to avoid calling multiple times, but please do leave us a voicemail.

We will return voicemail messages to everyone who is requesting something we should be able to help with. We are only able to test people who currently have symptoms of COVID-19 or who have recently been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

We are unable to test people for screening purposes such as travel or for pre-procedure screening.

Our testing capacity is very strained at the moment so we are scheduling people 1-2 days out at this point. If you have a healthcare provider, we ask that you schedule your test through them, even if you can’t get in immediately.

We continue to see high case counts as well, higher than at any point during the pandemic. We are working hard to try to reach everyone, but we will be limiting the number of attempts we make to reach each case in order to reach as many cases as possible.

If someone who has tested positive for COVID has not heard from us, they should do the following:

Stay home and isolate yourself from others in your household

If you were symptomatic when tested, isolate for 10 days after your symptoms first appeared, and until 24 hours after you have no fever without use of medicine, and symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours.

symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours. Call close contacts right away to inform them you tested positive

If you had no symptoms when you tested positive and you remain symptom-free, you can be around others 10 days after your test.

If you are a close contact of someone who tested positive:

If you’re not fully vaccinated for COVID-19: Stay home and away from others in your household for 14 days if possible, or , for 10 days without a negative test, or for 7 days with a negative test between days 5 to 7.

, for 10 days without a negative test, for 7 days with a negative test between days 5 to 7. If you’re fully vaccinated for COVID-19: You are not asked to quarantine as long as you remain symptom-free. You should, however, seek a test for COVID-19 at least 3 days after your exposure.

For more information on isolation and quarantine, please visit the CDC’s website.

(For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600, visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or find us on Facebook.)

