Fashion forward: Gen Z is open to renting clothes

For Generation Z, respecting the environment is just as important as being fashion forward.

A study conducted by Washington State University finds that young people are open to renting clothing as opposed to purchasing them in an effort to be environmentally conscious. Of the 362 people surveyed who were born between 1997 and 2002, the top reason for their willingness to rent a wardrobe is if their efforts will have a positive impact on the environment.

The young adults said they’re also more likely to get new products if they’re able to rent them rather than purchase.

“The idea is growing more popular, especially among Gen Z consumers,” says Ting Chi, co-author of the study. “They are very interested in sustainable consumerism, care about the environment, and are willing to make changes to help the planet.”