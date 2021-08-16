All in a (alleged shoplifter’s) day’s work

A Lake Ozark, Montana man accused of leading police on a wild chase that included several thefts — including the squad car he was placed in after being arrested for the first time — is finally in police custody.

The chase began after officers responded to a shoplifting call at a Kohl’s store, after which the suspect took off in a stolen vehicle with police in pursuit, according to a post on the city of Lake Ozark’s Facebook page. Police declined to identify the suspect.

The suspect, the post continues, was involved in a head-on collision on that street. He then drove away from the scene of the crash, then “drove straight off the roadway, down an incline and then went off the first layer of the cliff above the Rt. MM highway, stopping just short of going off the cliff onto MM highway.”

The suspect was taken into custody, with police handcuffing him behind his back and shackling his ankles. However, while police were investigating the scene, the suspect was able to put his hands in front of him, break out the cage between the back seat and front seat of the car, and steal the cruiser.

The suspect then reportedly abandoned the vehicle and broke into a house, attempting to steal a boat when police finally located him. He then attempted to hide under a dock, where he was found once more and then arrested yet again by an officer.

The suspect, now in custody, faces a variety of pending charges.