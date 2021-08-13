Piece of (cake) history: A slice of Charles and Diana’s royal wedding cake sells for $2,500

Someone really wanted to own a piece of history. A piece of cake history, to be exact.



The Guardian reports that a slice of wedding cake from Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s iconic 1981 nuptials has sold for 1,850 pounds, or $2,500, at auction. It was only expected to sell for 500 pounds, or $700, but never underestimate people’s obsession with the royals.

The piece of cake was from one of 23 cakes made for the wedding. It has a white marzipan base and is decorated with a coat of arms.

The cake had originally been given to a woman named Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother’s staff at Clarence House. A private collector named Gerry Layton placed the winning bid.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana were married on July 29, 1981, but separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. Princess Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997 at age 36.