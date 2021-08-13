Gonzales throws 2-hitter, Mariners beat Rangers 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Marco Gonzales pitched a two-hitter, J.P. Crawford and Jake Fraley homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1. Gonzales allowed Charlie Culberson’s homer in the second inning, followed by Jason Martin’s single. He retired Andy Ibanez on a groundout, then faced the minimum number of batters over the final seven innings. The left-hander struck out pinch-hitter Jonah Heim in an eight-pitch at-bat to conclude his 108-pitch gem, getting a standing ovation from the crowd. Gonzales hasn’t lost since July 3. Mike Foltynewicz took the tough-luck loss for the Rangers.