UNDATED (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is set to start for the Angels against Toronto, marking the first time the two-way sensation will pitch to Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. They’re the top two home run hitters in the majors this season. Ohtani has 38 homers and Guerrero has 35. Ohtani (6-1, 2.93 ERA) has excelled on the mound, striking out 106 in 86 innings with a 100 mph fastball. José Berríos (8-5, 3.23) starts for the Blue Jays — he’s 1-0 in two starts since being traded from Minnesota to Toronto, allowing just one run in 12 innings.

UNDATED (AP) — Tigers star Miguel Cabrera needs one more homer to reach the 500 mark heading into a late afternoon game in Baltimore. The 38-year-old slugger hit his 499th career home run Wednesday night, connecting at Camden Yards. Detroit has one game left before returning home. Lefty John Means is set to start for the Orioles.

UNDATED (AP) — The NL Central-leading Brewers have lost another pitcher, this time reliever John Curtiss to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow less than two weeks after the team acquired him. Milwaukee got the 28-year-old Curtiss in a July 30 trade that sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to Miami. Curtiss went 0-0 with a 12.46 ERA in six games with Milwaukee after going 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 35 games with Miami.

UNDATED (AP) — Yu Darvish (7-6, 3.43 ERA) starts for the Padres in the opener of a four-game series at Arizona, which will counter with Taylor Widener (1-1, 4.89). It’s a rematch of a 6-2 Padres win on Saturday night in San Diego in which neither starter got a decision. Darvish struck out 12 and allowed just two runs and four hits in seven innings.