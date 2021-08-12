Man ignores road blocks, ends up in giant sinkhole

Note to self: When a road is blocked off — there’s usually a reason. Unfortunately for one driver in Maryland, they learned that the hard way and ended up submerged in the middle of a sinkhole.

According to The Washington Post, a road in Clinton, Maryland had been blocked off so that a crew could repair a broken water main. However, that didn’t stop this driver from going down the road.

“He drove through the cones and closed-off zone and then… he realized it was too late,” Luis Maya, a spokesman for the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC), told the newspaper.

Maya added that the sinkhole was “plenty deep to cover the vehicle” and was about eight to 12 feet wide.

Aerial photos of the incident show a Cadillac submerged on the road. Fortunately, the driver only suffered minor injuries. The car on the other hand? That one is probably done for.