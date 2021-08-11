Venomous snake bites man. Man bites venomous snake. Venomous snake wins

Don’t mix alcohol with venomous snakes.

Times of India reports that 60-year-old Rama Mahto was sitting in front of his house recently when a juvenile viper decided to nip at his leg. Mahto, who was under the influence of alcohol, decided to grab the snake and shove it in his mouth.

As he was chewing the snake, apparently to show the reptile who was the boss, the baby viper bit Mahto “more than 10 times” to get free.

His family told the outlet, “After that he pulled out the snake and put it on a nearby tree. We asked him to go to the hospital for treatment but he refused and went to sleep.”

Guess who didn’t wake up? Mahto’s family found him dead in bed the next morning.

His family said Mahto told them that the snake was not venomous due to its age.

Ironically, an exact cause of death was not reported.