“This thing is dynamite!”: Guy Fieri crafts Apple Pie Hot Dog for MLB game at Field of Dreams site

Guy Fieri has created the most American recipe for the country’s favorite pastime.

Delivered directly from Flavortown, Guy has crafted the Apple Pie Hot Dog to be served exclusively at the upcoming Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa at the site where Field of Dreams was filmed.

According to The Takeout, Chevrolet partnered with the Food Network star to create the recipe that’s inspired by a vintage ad from the 1970s that cites “baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet” as a few of America’s favorite things. The concoction features a beef hot dog wrapped in a hand-sized pie crust, filled with Guy’s bacon jam and apple pie filling.

As if that didn’t get your mouth watering, the dish is finished with apple mustard drizzle, apple pie spice and brown sugar on top.

“You guys know I love baseball, hot dogs and apple pie, but huge thanks to @chevrolet for asking me to bring the #ApplePieHotDog to life!” Guy writes on Twitter. “This thing is dynamite!”

A temporary stadium was built specifically for the game, taking place on Thursday night.