If you want to be a successful burglar, don’t tattoo a big ol’ star on your forehead

Here’s how you will always get caught if you choose a life of crime — get a dumb and easily recognizable tattoo on your face. Like a big black star between your eyes.

Yep, you know where we’re going with this…

KOLN reports that 28-year-old Baron Collier was arrested by Lincoln, Nebraska, police after smashing his way into several homes — in broad daylight — on Sunday.

One couple told authorities they heard their back door open and walked into their living room to see Collier holding onto their purse. The suspect fled, with the purse in tow, where another neighbor says they watched as he parked himself on their front steps and ransacked his prize.

The man’s description was given to the police and, soon enough, they captured Collier — who has a star tattooed between his eyes and the word “Faith” written in cursive above his right eyebrow.

Collier was linked to several other break ins, including a nearby liquor store who says he swiped 12 Southern Comfort shooters.

He was arrested and is facing several charges, including two counts of trespassing, burglary, shoplifting and criminal mischief. Collier was also linked to another robbery that took place last month.