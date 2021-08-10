Florida man bites piece of ear off victim

A Florida man brought his teeth to a fist fight and bit off his victim’s ear. Here’s how it all went down.

While vacationing with a few friends — one man and two women — at a Florida hotel, James Lenn Williams allegedly pushed one of the women, who was unconscious, back to their room in a maintenance barrel, Newsweek reports.

During the trek, Williams’ began shelling out insults and throwing beer at the woman. His male friend tried to deescalate the situation, but instead it took a turn for the opposite — ending with Williams pushing the other woman to the ground and biting off a piece of the male victim’s ear.

Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, battery by strangulation, and two additional counts of battery.