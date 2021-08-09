Ohio police were on the hunt for… *squints* …a missing trailer carrying $45,000 worth of toilets

Taxpayers in Ohio can rest easy knowing their dollars were hard at work when authorities spent nearly a week hunting for a “stolen” trailer carrying tens of thousands of dollars worth of bathroom supplies.

WBNS reports that the trailer vanished last week from a high school parking lot in Groveport, Ohio. Inside were about $45,000 dollars worth of toilets, sinks and other bathroom fixtures needed for a construction project.

The trailer was left chilling in the parking lot and the school’s security footage caught the supposed theft, with someone driving a semi-truck onto the grounds, connecting to the trailer and driving away with it.

Police eventually found the trailer packed with the precious toilet supplies and ruled it not a theft, but a misunderstanding,the result of miscommunication between the companies involved.

No further details were given.