McDonalds sued after woman breaks lent for a cheeseburger

Marketing and advertising can be a powerful tool when it comes to promoting a product — just look at McDonald’s. Their advertising was so strong that a woman claims it made her break her fast during Lent…and now she’s suing.

Lent is a religious observance by Christians during which they give up something for 40 days. For Ksenia Ovchinnikova, an Orthodox Christian from Russia, that something was meat, meat by-products, poultry, dairy and eggs, according to the Daily Mail. While observing Lent during 2019, Ksenia reportedly had been doing well at avoiding these things — that is, until she saw a McDonald’s ad.

“By this point, I had already been fasting for a month, but when I saw an advertising banner, I could not help myself, I visited McDonald’s and bought a cheeseburger,” Ovchinnikova wrote in her statement, per the publication.

“In the actions of McDonald’s, I see a violation of the consumer protection law. I ask the court to investigate and, if a violation has taken place, to oblige McDonald’s LLC to compensate me for moral damage in the amount of [$14],” Ksenia concluded.

A hearing date has not yet been set.