Pandemic changes: Survey says 83% of people predict home delivery will be their primary way of shopping

If you’re like millions of people, you’ve relied on Amazon or other online retailers as a way to avoid shopping in person since the pandemic began. Now a new survey shows our uptick in ship-shopping is here to stay.

A new non-scientific poll of 2,000 Americans from HomeValet shows that 56% expect to use home delivery even more that the darkest days of the pandemic seem to be behind us. In fact, 83% say they could see doing all their shopping from their couches.

Seventy percent of those polled say they’re using home delivery more than ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the same percentage say they’ve been using it more for necessities in addition to their pre-pandemic standard online purchases.

Even if the pandemic disappeared tomorrow, 69% say they’ll still shop at home, thanks to the habits they picked up in the days of social distancing.

That said, customers did have a few issues with deliveries: 46% said they wish they had some control over when packages get to their homes; 42% would love more secure delivery boxes; and 34% would like more “auto replenishment” access for frequently purchased items. Thirty-one percent also said they dread getting a package shipped to them that needs a signature.