Finally(?) Flamin’ Hot Cheetos ice cream

For a cool way to beat the heat, and then just re-apply it to your mouth, Marble Slab Creamery has come up with its latest creation: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Ice Cream.

That’s right: the spicy snack has been married to both the chain’s ice cream and its shakes, and the reaction to mixing the two has been, well, mixed online.

“Guys please, it’s not too late to pull this from your lineup,” quoted one Instagram follower.

“Hell no,” offered another.

That said, a taste test posted by the company showed some surprisingly satisfied test subjects. “Oh yeah, that’s good,” one taster offered.

“Sweet and spicy: Just like me,” smiled another.

Both the shakes and the ice cream are available at Marble Slab Creamery shops across the country until September 30.