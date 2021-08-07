Ever wonder how big the world’s largest Oreo is?

Oreos have gotten their twists over the years — from being fried, dunked in milk, and even turned inside out. Now one duo has taken the tasty snack and blown it up in size to create the world’s largest Oreo.

As of Tuesday, the Guiness World Record for largest Oreo was 161 pounds, 13 ounces — 6,495 times bigger than the kind you’ll find in a pack at your local grocery store. Ross Smith and his 95-year-old grandmother tell ABC affiliate WSYX that after looking up the record, they decided to “go bigger and better.”

What the Ohio-based pair ended up creating was a cookie that weighs 175 pounds — 7,024 times larger than the original.

So what do they plan to do with it now? Eat it!

“Hopefully we will be able to finish this thing off in a few months…before it goes stale,” Smith shared.