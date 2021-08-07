CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has fired three employees for violating its policy that employees must be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The firings were revealed Thursday as part of a memo sent by Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia news and sports. CNN did not provide any details about the firings, but Zucker wrote that the company has a “zero tolerance policy” about unvaccinated employees working in its offices. Like several news organizations, including The Associated Press on Thursday, CNN has delayed a planned post-Labor Day return to offices. Both companies said returns will be delayed until at least October, with further evaluations based on the progress of COVID cases.