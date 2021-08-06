United Airlines to require employees to be vaccinated

UNDATED (AP) — United Airlines will require U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, and maybe sooner. United announced the decision today. The airline joins a growing number of big corporations that will require vaccinations. This is happening as a mutant variation of COVID-19 drives a surge in new infections. United CEO Scott Kirby says he knows some employees will disagree with the decision. But he says it’s clear that everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated. United has 67,000 employees in the U.S. It’s the first major U.S. airline to say it will require vaccinations for workers.