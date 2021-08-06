Survey says 65% of Americans willing to take a pay cut to keep working remotely

As employers juggle how to return millions of employees back to the office after more than a year of remote work, comes a new survey that shows how far workers are willing to go to keep working from home.

A new Pollfish survey quoted by Bloomberg shows 65% of its 1,000 respondents who can do their jobs remotely say they’d take a 5% pay cut just to stay working from home. Fifteen percent of those said they’d cut their pay by 25%.

Nearly half of those who took part in the non-scientific poll said they’d give up a quarter of their days off to continue working from home, while 15% would give up all of their vacation to stay remote.

The survey also noted that more than half of those surveyed would give up Netflix, Amazon or social media for a year not to leave their house for work — and a third of the respondents said they’d give up their right to vote just to stay remote.

For the record, millennials were more likely to give up their ballot for their butts on their couches for work, something only 27% of boomers were into.