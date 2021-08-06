Senator Murray Statement on the Passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka

Washington, D.C.) – Today, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, released the following statement on the passing of Richard Trumka, President of the AFL-CIO:

“I’m so deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my great friend, Richard Trumka. I have worked with Rich for years, and for years he has led the charge in creating a country that treats all workers with the dignity and respect they deserve. To say Rich was a champion for workers is an understatement—he dedicated his life to fighting to secure and strengthen workers’ rights and root out systemic inequities and racism, and this country is better because of it. We must honor Rich’s legacy and his lifetime work by continuing the fight for workers, which must start by passing the PRO Act in his name. My heart goes out to his wife, Barbara and his son, Rich Jr. during this tragic time.”