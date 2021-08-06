Gallo’s 1st homer in pinstripes gives Yanks 5-3 win over M’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Gallo hit his first homer as a Yankee, a go-ahead, three-run blast in the seventh inning, and New York beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3. Gallo entered 2-for-23 in six games since the Yankees acquired him from the Texas Rangers. He lofted a 1-0 slider from Paul Sewald just over the short porch in right field. Gallo also doubled twice. His 26th homer this season helped the Yankees win for the sixth time in seven games and move a season-high 10 games over .500. Both New York and Seattle are chasing the AL wild-card spots currently held by Boston and Oakland.