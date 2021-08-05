Belarus runner showed Japanese police plea for help on phone

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who criticized her coaches at the Tokyo Games says that she showed police at the airport a translated plea for help on her phone as she tried to avoid being put on a plane back home. She feared reprisals if she returned. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya described a dramatic series of events at the Olympics that led her to flee to Poland. She landed in Warsaw on Wednesday. After posting a message on social media that criticized how her team was being managed, Tsimanouskaya said she was told to pack her bags. Officials told her to say she was injured and had to go home early. On her way to the airport, she spoke briefly to her grandmother, who advised her not to return home.