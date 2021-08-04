Microsoft to require employees to be vaccinated

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft says employees must be fully vaccinated to enter the company’s U.S. offices and other worksites, starting next month. The Redmond-based tech giant told employees Tuesday it will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the U.S. The company also said it will have a process to accommodate employees “who have a medical condition or other protected reason, such as religion, which prevent them from getting vaccinated.” The company is also delaying its return to the office by nearly a month, to Oct. 4.