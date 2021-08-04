Fatal Crash Hwy 97- Wasco County

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:45 A.M., OSP Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy-97 at milepost 73.  A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV), operated by Ronald Sims (25) of Redmond, was northbound when a silver Dodge Pickup, operated by William Robinson (74) of Wasilla, Alaska, crossed into the northbound lanes for an unknown reason.  The two vehicles hit head-on.  Both individuals sustained fatal injuries. 

Highway 97 was closed for approximately 5 hours.

OSP was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County EMS, Shankio EMS, and the Oregon Department of Transportation. 