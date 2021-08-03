Merkley, Wyden Announce Nearly $35 Million in Federal Grants Headed to Oregon to Support Wildfire Recovery Efforts

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced today that nearly $35 million in federal grant funding is headed to Marion, Jackson, Lane, Lincoln, and Douglas counties to help cover the cost of wildfire debris removal efforts.

“When the Labor Day fires hit last year, I criss-crossed our state to meet with impacted communities and assess the damage,” said Merkley. “It’s impossible to put into words how heartbreaking it is to see the rubble of cherished homes and businesses that got caught in the flames, and it takes real courage to clean up the debris and start anew. I’m glad that this funding is headed to Marion, Jackson, Lane, Lincoln, and Douglas counties to help support those efforts, and will continue to do all that I can to help Oregonians get back on their feet while also addressing the climate chaos that is causing these catastrophic wildfires in the first place.” “The devastating losses from last year’s fires throughout our state came through in painful and powerful detail from Oregonians who both showed and told me how these blazes destroyed their homes, businesses and communities,” Wyden said. “One common theme in Oregonians’ work toward a full recovery and rebound is the urgent need to cover the often-punishing costs of removing debris from that destruction. I’m gratified that Jackson, Douglas, Lane, Lincoln and Marion counties have secured this assistance, and will keep battling just as hard for all available federal resources Oregonians facing this year’s wildfires.”

Nearly $12 million of the funding is headed to Marion County, to clear debris from 381 structures that were damaged by the Beachie and Lionhead Fires. Over $10 million of the funding will go to Jackson County, to clear debris from 328 homes and other structures that were damaged by the Almeda and South Obenchain Fires of 2020. Nearly $7 million is being awarded to Lane County, where it will support debris removal of approximately 215 homes and structures that were impacted by wildfires and strong winds last year. Lincoln County is receiving over $3.5 million in funds to clear debris from 112 structures that were destroyed by the Echo Mountain Fire Complex in Otis. Douglas County is receiving over $2 million of the funding, to remove debris of 65 homes and structures throughout the county that were destroyed by the Archie Creek Fire.