Giant panda in French zoo gives birth to ‘lively’ twin girls

PARIS (AP) — A giant panda on loan from China has given birth to female twin cubs at a French zoo. The Beauval Zoo, south of Paris, said the cubs “are very lively, pink and plump.” The zoo said their mother, Huan Huan, is taking care of her cubs well. It says, “She took them in her mouth to lick them and clean them. We can hear little cries.” Huan Huan and father Yuan Zi are at Beauval on a 10-year loan from China aimed at highlighting good ties with France. The twins are their second and third cubs after the first panda ever born in France, Yuan Meng, in 2017. The cubs will not be named before 100 days.