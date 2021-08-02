MCMC Announces New Cardiology Partner

We are excited to announce that Mid-Columbia Medical Center has partnered with Adventist Health Portland to bring Northwest Regional Heart and Vascular cardiologists to the Gorge to provide heart care to MCMC patients, effective Sept. 1, 2021.

Northwest Regional Heart and Vascular is a regional leader in heart care and provides the most advanced techniques in the field of cardiology, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, minimally invasive cardiovascular surgery, and vascular care. Its physicians are highly regarded for their clinical expertise and personalized care in preventing, diagnosing, treating and managing heart conditions to help patients live longer, healthier lives.

Through this partnership, MCMC patients will receive the highest standard of personalized cardiac care by physicians who know and understand the challenges of rural healthcare. The partnership will assure the uninterrupted continuation of all existing cardiology services while paving the way for expanded clinical offerings in the future to meet the evolving needs of our community.

As a result of the new agreement, there will be more appointment availability which means reduced wait times for you for appointments. Cardiology care will be provided at MCMC locations in The Dalles and Hood River while a full array of highly specialized services will be available at other Northwest Regional Heart and Vascular locations.

We are very excited about what the future holds and are dedicated to assuring that MCMC patients have access to the very best cardiology care in the Gorge. More details to come soon!