Man shoots refrigerator after soda explodes

A man is under arrest after he opened fire on his refrigerator, police say.

The man, of Yakima, Washington, told police that he was acting in self defense, KIMA reports. His story is that people who lived in the basement of the building were trying to kill him, but investigators revealed that’s unlikely, since there’s no basement in the building.

Witnesses told authorities that the man had been loading soda into the refrigerator when one exploded. The man apparently mistook the explosion as gunshots, and himself began to fire at the bottom of the fridge.

The man was arrested and booked for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and discharge of a firearm.