College student who got university to change failing grade sued by professor for defamation

If you go to a school with initials that spell out “FU,” chances are the professors may adopt a similar attitude.

A Fairfield University professor sued a former student because he complained to the department after flunking her class — and got his grade changed.

The Connecticut Post reports that law professor Sharlene McEvoy served papers to the student and the university, claiming she was defamed and the university overstepped its boundaries.

The professor, who has taught at FU since 1986, said the student was enrolled in her spring 2020 class. Because of the pandemic, the final was done remotely, and was worth 100 percent of the grade.

According to the suit, the student, identified as Joseph Moran of New Jersey, did not follow the specific directions on how to return the exam for his law class. The final was to be transmitted via USPS, for which the professor provided each student a pre-paid envelope and paid-for tracking, saying the final was due by June 12. The tracking would allow her to see if a final was mailed before the due date.

Moran sent in his final on June 8, but did not follow instructions to have his envelope tracked. So, when it arrived on the 16th, she flunked him.

The student ran to the department’s chair and said the grade was unfair and he “wasn’t comfortable” having the professor re-grade his exam. McEvoy agreed to revisit his final and awarded him a C minus, which caused the student to complain again to the administration.

The university agreed the grade was “prejudiced” and ruled that he passed the class.

Hence, the lawsuit. McEvoy seeks unspecified damages and wants the state Superior Court to reverse the student’s changed grade.