Dolly Parton says she relates to what Britney Spears is going through

Dolly Parton is weighing in on Britney Spears‘ conservatorship battle.

The country legend was asked about the situation while on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night. While she didn’t get too specific on her feelings about the #FreeBritney movement, she did say she can relate to what Britney is going through.

“I try to not get involved in other people’s business,” Dolly said. “I think she’s a wonderful artist, and I think she’s a wonderful girl, and I only wish her the best.”

She added, “I understand all those crazy things. I went through a lot of that myself through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner, trying to get out on my own. So I understand where she’s coming from and how she feels. So I hope that it all turns out the way that it should.”

Back in the ’70s, Dolly announced an end to her partnership with Wagoner, a country singer who helped launch her career. He later sued her for $3 million, claiming breach of contract. They eventually settled out of court.

Dolly wrote her classic 1974 hit “I Will Always Love You” as a farewell to Wagoner.