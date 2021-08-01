The Dalles Cascade Singers are back in action as we prepare for our first live concert in 2021. This Fall concert features music from the hit musicals Anything Goes, West Side Story, Godspell, Rent, and Hamilton. The concert is slated for October and we are inviting new singers to join our group.

Cascade Singers Community Choir in The Dalles was founded in 1976 by the late Lloyd Walworth, presenting their first concert that Spring. Members hail from The Dalles as well as neighboring communities in the Mid-Columbia area. The group is a non-profit organization that meets twice a week to enjoy choral music and to prepare public performances. A typical season includes an annual St. Patrick’s Day benefit concert presented at St. Peter’s Landmark, as well as early Summer, Fall, and Winter concerts presented at Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles. Admission is by donation which, along with sponsorships, fund future activities.

Repertoire for Cascade Singers is eclectic, including choral music from all historical periods, folk music, ethnic music, musical theater, jazz and contemporary music. Cascade Singers have taken six European tours, including performances in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Slovenia, Belgium, The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales in 1987, 1995, 1998, 2002, 2004 and 2008.

If you are 16 years old or older and like to sing, there is a place in Cascade Singers for you. Join us for a rehearsal Sundays and Thursdays 7:00 P.M. at Zion Lutheran Church (10th and Union Streets) in Sawyer Hall (located in the basement). There is no need to audition and there are no dues. And even if you are not a singer, there are other tasks to which your assistance would be greatly appreciated.

Director Garry Estep believes that participation in the arts should enjoyable and fulfilling, and there is no greater joy than knowing that you have reached out and made your audience feel that joy also. So come and join in the fun. If you would like more information email “estepgarry @gmail.com”.