Florida man visits zoo. Florida man tries to pet jaguar. Jaguar gets free nom noms

Here’s some sage advice: when you’re at a zoo, don’t stick out your big meaty hands and try to pet the animals. Especially if they have long fangs and claws.

Case in point: the 20-year-old man from Florida who got a free souvenir from the Jacksonville Zoo’s resident jaguar. First Coast News reports that the man jumped over the jaguar exhibit’s safety barrier and tried to pet the pretty kitties by sticking his arm through the fence in an attempt to get their attention.

It worked. The publication says one of the cats took a swipe at the man, after which he was immediately taken away to the hospital. His injuries are listed as “non-life threatening.”

The zoo says they will not press charges against the man, who has not yet been identified.