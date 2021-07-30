$50 Gift Cards for Wasco County Residents getting 1st Dose Covid Vaccine; Cases Spike

Starting today, July 29th, any Wasco County resident who receives their 1st COVID-19 vaccine at participating locations will get a $50 Visa gift card.

Meanwhile, Wasco County reported 44 COVID cases in just three days this week, 39 of them amongst unvaccinated people. The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is surging in Oregon and is driving increasing cases and hospitalizations.

Participating locations for the gift card are North Central Public Health District (NCPHD), Mid-Columbia Medical Center and its clinics, One Community Health, and Bi-Mart Pharmacy in The Dalles and Deschutes Rim Clinic in Maupin. Other pharmacies may be added later.

NCPHD, Deschutes Rim and MCMC clinics will give gift cards directly. Other locations such as One Community Health and pharmacies, will hand out vouchers to be redeemed at NCPHD for a gift card.

Please treat the voucher as cash, as they cannot be replaced if lost.

Also, now is a good time to get those 12 and older vaccinated so they can be fully vaccinated by the time school starts. They are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses three weeks apart. Full immunity occurs two weeks after the final dose.

(For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600, visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or find us on Facebook.)