New contest lets you crash at Cap’n Crunch’s houseboat

If you’re looking to get away, and spend some time celebrating a naval legend, you’re in luck. The makers of Cap’n Crunch cereal are offering a chance to win a two-night stay aboard the Captain’s very own houseboat, the Cap’n’s Quarters.

According to the company, “One lucky winner will get to explore more of the Cap’n’s world and peek into his storied life. Complete with memories from his past, décor straight from his hometown of Crunch Island, his favorite games, old family recipes and more.”

The sweet, floating domicile is docked in Boston, and while travel there isn’t covered, winners also snag a $2,000 bank gift card.

So for a chance for you and up to three guests to, “kick back, relax and get your Crunch on like never before,” head on over to CapnsQuarters.com, between now and Sunday, Aug 1 and explain what makes you “a Cap’n Crunch superfan.”