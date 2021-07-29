Like to photograph sparkly, glowing things? Iceland has an opportunity for you!

Do you like glittery things that glow? Do you also like sticking your camera lens all up in their business? Does it absolutely freak your bean when you’re surrounded by ambient neon lighting?

Oh, one more thing — do you like making money?

If you answered yes to all four questions, then you should move to Iceland. The country’s Hotel Rangá is on the hunt for it’s “first ever official lightcatcher” — AKA a photographer to chase the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis.

The northern lights typically light up the Icelandic skies between September and March, so this is a temporary gig, lasting three weeks from September to October for one lucky shutterfly to chase the lights.

Even better than the thought of being paid to take pictures of pretty lights — Iceland isn’t super chilly. The hotel is located in the Icelandic countryside, where temperatures typically average 40 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit during the fall season.

The photographer chosen for the job will be required to provide high-quality photos and videos in order to receive travel to and from Iceland. The requirements also include giving the hotel “unlimited license to mutually agreed-upon photographs and videos.”

“In exchange for providing content of the northern lights at the hotel, this seasonal employee will receive free room and board along with access to the hotel‘s stargazing observatory and hot tubs, not to mention the opportunity to explore the photogenic land of fire and ice on their days off,” the hotel wrote on its website.

Wanna apply? Snag an application at hotelranga.is/lights-catchers-wanted.