Who let the dogs out…to drive a tractor-trailer?

Over 20 years ago, the Baha Men posed this timeless question: “Who let the dogs out?” Well, Massachusetts police are wondering exactly that, after a tractor-trailer driven by two chocolate labs collided with a home.

ABC affiliate WCVB reports that the incident happened in Braintree, MA, on Saturday.

Neighbor Glenn Fillmore explained that he was sitting at dinner when he heard “a heck of a noise” and came running outside his home and “saw the truck slammed into the side of the house.”

“This is terrible. These people just moved into this house. It’s a brand-new house,” another neighbor, identified as Bob Joyce, explained.

The truck caused significant damage, including a shattered window and crushed siding.

Neighbors rushed to check on the driver, who had not exited the vehicle, they opened up the door to see two giant dogs in the front seat.

“We open up the cab and there were two chocolate Labs looking at us. We just shut the door and we jumped down,” said Fillmore. “You can only surmise that the two dogs were in the front, maybe something got released, and they went for a ride. That’s probably the best thing you can come up with.”

Police are trying to track down the truck’s owner, and its driver, and are asking residents of the street with doorbell or security cameras to turn over their footage.

The house that got smashed into had a Ring doorbell and the owners apparently tried speaking through the mechanism after the accident, said Fillmore.

“They went on there and they talked, and (police) said: ‘You better get home because someone just wiped out the side of your house,” he recalled.

The crash is under investigation.