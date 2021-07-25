NCPHD Names New Director

A familiar face was recently named director of North Central Public Health District.

Shellie Campbell, who has been interim director since July 2020, was named director by the NCPHD board of health on July 13. The board is made up of elected officials and citizens from Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties, the area served by NCPHD.

Campbell said, “Last year when I was asked to step in as the Interim Director for NPCHD I did without hesitation. The staff at NCPHD is exemplary. They have put their private lives on hold to support the communities of Wasco, Sherman, and Gilliam Counties during this pandemic.

“Now I am excited to continue the work with the staff as we move forward, not only with the pandemic but with all the programs we provide at NCPHD,” Campbell said. “As the new director, I am looking forward to planning for the future of NCPHD with our staff, community partners, and residents.”

Dr. Miriam McDonell, Health Officer for NCPHD, said, “I am thrilled to have Shellie Campbell named as Director for North Central Public Health District. As Interim Director for the past year, she led us through the most challenging year in public health with integrity and compassion. She has worked tirelessly for the residents of Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties, and provided the direction, support and strength which kept our NCPHD staff together during very difficult times. There is no one better suited to lead North Central Public Health District through this pandemic and beyond.”

NCPHD Board of Health Chair Kathy Schwartz said, “As interim director, Shellie guided the health district through its most demanding, unpredictable and challenging year ever, and she did it with diplomacy, grace and

calm. We very much appreciate her close working relationships with community partners and her attentiveness to health district staff.”

“We look forward to her continued steady hand at the helm as we face the ongoing challenge of responding to the pandemic while continuing to provide the many important services expected of a public health district,” Schwartz said.

Campbell joined the health district seven years ago. Prior to stepping in as the interim director, she was the clinic program supervisor. She worked for over 25 years in public service, including at the state and local level, and has worked with non-profit organizations that support children and families.

